This new smartphone costs only 59 euros

MWC will start on June 28, but a number of companies have already announced their new gadgets. TCL, a smartphone maker known for its high-end budgets, now ships with the Alcatel 1. The phone is priced at just $ 59.

Read on after the announcement.

Cheap, cheaper, cheaper

The Alcatel 1 is a real cheap smartphone. The device costs only 59 euros. The Alcatel 1 has a compact 5-inch screen with a few wide bezels. A quad-core processor keeps things running and in terms of software you’re a must-have too – the device runs on a lighter, leaner version of Android 11.

TCL says that a built-in Smart Manager should ensure the performance runs smoothly. The company aims to achieve this with intelligent application management, memory optimization and battery saving modes. Budget smartphones often suffer from app issues and crashes because the hardware isn’t always so powerful.

dearest brother

In addition to the cheap Alcatel 1, TCL comes with another slightly more expensive smartphone: the Alcatel 1L Pro. This device has a 6.1 inch display with a notch and a large chin. There are two cameras on the back. This is a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portraits. A fingerprint scanner can also be found on the back.

Strikingly, even the most expensive 1L Pro has to make do with just 2GB of RAM. RAM allows the system to perform multiple tasks at the same time. Low RAM is often the cause of annoying software slowdowns and jerky multitasking. However, TCL points out that the smartphone is able to launch apps 20% faster than the previous model.

Is the cheap Alcatel 1 a wise choice?

At the end of the day, there is always the “cheap is expensive” dilemma. To what extent can a smartphone at 59 euros meet your expectations? If you are a bit interested here and there, occasionally watch a movie and want to stream music through Spotify, then the Alcatel 1 or 1L Pro is perfect for you. However, do you expect more from a smartphone? So saving a little more is probably a smarter choice.

Wow Android planet to always be up to date with the latest smartphones. Register quickly to our newsletter and download for free Android Planet app. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook at Instagram.