This Netflix movie starring Ben Affleck did well in the US
New movies and series are regularly added to Netflix. The old Ben Affleck film is doing well in the United States.
Netflix is full of so much content that it can sometimes be difficult to find great movies and series. To light up the dark, Netflix lists the most popular titles. This way you know which addresses are in the coffee machine. In the United States it is the movie “The City”. This is hitting hard in the United States.
The city on Netflix
We can already describe The City as a Netflix classic. The film with Ben Affleck has been screened since 2010. The story takes place in the Boston area known for its armed robberies. A group of criminals are about to take over a bank to escape. To escape, they kidnap a bank worker, but a thief falls in love with her. He must keep this a secret from everyone.
In addition to Ben Affleck, actors like Jeremy Renner, Blake Lively and Jon Hamm are also on the bill. Renner even managed to win an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for the film. Interestingly, Affleck also directed the movie.
good marks
The movie is now on Netflix, but was doing well in 2010. Then it grossed $ 154 million. The film also performed well on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie got 92 percent. The film performed less well on IMDb, but still managed to score well there. He rolls a 7.5.
The big question, of course, is why the film is doing so well in the United States. The answer is simple: the address has only been available since January 1. Plus, the 11-year-old movie probably quickly faded from my mind. Good reason to take another look. You can also only watch it in the Netherlands because the title is on Netflix.
Response to the article:
