This Marvel Villain Played Robert Downey Jr. Almost Before He Became Iron Man



Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. immortalized himself to the general public as the superhero Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Still, the actor may have played one of comics’ most popular villains.

Marvel released a cool video for Iron Man’s 15th anniversary. In it, director Jon Favreau and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige discuss the making of the film and its success.

One of the topics the two are considering is casting Robert Downey Jr. as tech billionaire Tony Stark. A golden find.

Downey, however, turned out to be on Marvel’s radar for a while. Previously, the actor reportedly held interviews for the role of supervillain Doctor Doom.

“I remember at the time you had already met Robert for the role of Doctor Doom in another project, probably a Fantastic Four movieFavreau said.Everyone knew him a little because of that“.

The studio immediately realized Downey was the right fit for Iron Man. favreau: “I saw a certain strength in his eyes that let me know right away that we had someone who was absolutely ready for such a big project.“.