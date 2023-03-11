The reason Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have to leave their royal residence Frogmore Cottage for the summer is much simpler than expected. Because it turns out that Prince Andrew’s royal pavilion has serious moisture problems and the roof needs to be replaced. Andrew has too little money to finance the renovation.

This information sheds new light on King Charles’ decisions to have his son Harry scrape the 10-room Frogmore mansion. The colossal Royal Lodge, for which Prince Andrew paid an estimated rent of €500 a week, turns out to be uninhabitable without intervention.

Harry and Meghan barely use Frogmore after building a new life on the West Coast of the United States.

There is a practical problem to solve, it is the excuse probably used by Charles. In recent years there has been virtually no investment in maintenance after Charles’ grandmother, the Queen Mother, died in 2002 and Prince Andrew moved into the royal box.

The British understand Charles’ decision, which has been linked by the media to infighting in recent times. Harry in particular has betrayed his family’s trust since confronting them from California with a Netflix documentary and a book that was very damaging to his father and wife Camilla and brother Prince Harry.

After the renovation of the Royal Lodge, Prince Harry is expected to move in with his family.