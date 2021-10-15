This is where Netflix’s most popular romantic drama series are filmed.

Have you always wondered where real ‘Serenity’ is from? Alley of fireflies is based, where Foreigner‘s Claire in Scotland began her journey through time and / or Virgin river is a real place? Below you will find 5 popular romantic drama series on Netflix of Pitches or her filmed to be. This way you can quickly plan your next fan trip.

5. When the heart calls

When the heart calls you It might not be a Netflix Original, but it’s a very popular series on the streaming service. We would have liked to tell you that the picturesque “Valley of Hope” was a real place, but unfortunately it is not. Most of the scenes from WCTH are included in Langley (British Columbia in Canada, just south of Vancouver). MacInnes Farms served as the filming location for the romantic drama series. From the map below you can see that ‘Hope Valley’ has been entered into Google Maps as the location and to the left of it are indeed the MacInnes Farms.

4. Firefly alley

Canada is a beloved filming location for Netflix’s romantic drama series, because also Alley of fireflies made his recordings around Vancouver. For example, on the map below you’ll find the house that serves as the location where Tully and Kate first met. The series would be about the Snohomish place in Washington in 1974. Another cool place is the beautiful gazebo near George Wainborn Park where Kate and Tully are filmed together.

3. Sweet magnolia

The popular series Sweet Magnolias is based on the books by Sherryl Woods and based the fictional town of “Serenity” in South Carolina on an actual location (called Sumter), but a different location was chosen to shoot the series. The episodes of the romantic drama series are mostly shot in Covington, a place in Georgia.

An example of a nice place in the city where the series was shot is Mystic Grill, Dana Sue’s “Sullivan’s” restaurant on the series. Anecdote: this restaurant was previously used as a filming location for The vampire diary.

2. Foreign

Outlander isn’t a Netflix Original either, but there are few romantic drama series as popular as this title. It probably won’t come as a total surprise as the series Foreigner the country and the culture of Scotland breathe and live, but of course the hit series is also recorded there. Below you can see the location of ‘Craigh na Dun’, the stone circle where Claire begins her time journey. This is not a real place, but a real environment in Kinloch Rannoch.

Additionally, you may recognize Blackness Castle as “Fort William” in the series and the location of Dysart Harbor is used as “Le Havre” in the series. Foreigner.

1. Virgin River

Many fans of the Netflix series are curious about where the filming of Virgin River is taking place. First of all, it’s important to know that the series is based on the books of the same name by Robyn Carr and that the author describes Virgin River as a place in northern California between redwoods, waterfalls and good fishing spots. However, this is a fictional place, because in reality the Virgin River place does not exist at all. But where is the series filmed?

The answer is again: Vancouver! With the aforementioned series and other titles such as Riverdale, Flash, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to Supernatural the episodes were primarily filmed in the Canadian city north of the United States. For example, Mel’s well-known waterfront cabin is in Murdo Frazer Park, Mel’s work is located in Southeast Vancouver at 122 First Street and Jack’s Bar (Watershed Grill in Brackendale) is just north of Vancouver.