This is what the new complex will look like near Rotterdam Central | rotterdam

building blocksA large complex will be built in the CS Kwartier district opposite the central station: The Modernist. The complex offers living and working space.

The new building consists of different parts with different functions. Shops and restaurants will be located on the ground floor. Above this will be four layers of office space with a total of 12,750 square meters of floor space. Each office floor of approximately 3000 square meters offers space for more than a hundred workstations.

In addition, the office area has floor-to-ceiling glazed facades, which provide a relatively large amount of light. There will also be 59 underground parking spaces with 16 charging stations. The complex also has a bicycle storage room with changing rooms and showers and an interior garden to relax.

An impression of one of the office floors in the complex. © MVRDV



The living room is the most striking at first sight. Two residential towers of 125 and 70 meters high with a total of 369 rental apartments will be built above the office complex. 138 of these apartments are rented in the medium segment.

The accommodations can be divided into studios, two-room apartments and three-room apartments. They vary in size from 50 to 125 square meters. All apartments have an outdoor area with a view of Rotterdam.

Amenities nearby

The project is located in the city center. Rotterdam Central Station is a three-minute walk away. It takes around 15-20 minutes to get to Rotterdam The Hague Airport from the location, depending on the mode of transport you take. There are many facilities near the project such as shops, restaurants and the cinema.

Interested persons can contact themodernist.nl monitor the progress of the project. It is not yet certain, but the complex should be completed in 2026.





