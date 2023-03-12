this is what owners think of their car

This article is based on 24 reviews written by owners and/or users of a current model Mazda CX-5. This concerns cars built in 2017 and later. Mazda gives its models a subtle model year update almost every year and in 2021 the CX-5 actually got a facelift. The front and rear have been subtly updated.

How does the Mazda CX-5 drive?

Mazda presents itself as a brand for people who love to drive. A difficult target group, because not everyone who likes to drive has the same desires. The owners of the CX-5 are therefore remarkably divided on the qualities of their car. “It’s not a driver’s car, but I should have known that. As a result, the driving experience is somewhat ‘boring’,” said a rental driver who previously drove a Lexus IS 300h. Another finds the experience disappointing. “The suspension is actually too harsh with the 19-inch wheels. You can expect a bit more suspension comfort from a big enough SUV. You can feel all the vowels and bumps of the freeway. And I find it so strange now, despite the rather harsh suspension, that I have a distant driving experience.

The experience may be lagging behind, but according to this driver, the car has important qualities. “The car clearly has a lot of grip. Even in the pouring rain, we effortlessly drove up some not fully paved mountain roads. You can also expect that from a four-wheel-drive SUV, of course. The car leans slightly in the turns. Overall, handling isn’t disappointing for such a premium SUV.

CX-5: space and seating comfort

Users are very satisfied with the interior of the Mazda CX-5. “We can be brief on the interior: it belongs to the upper class”, praises the owner of his luxurious CX-5 GT-M. The seating furniture is also mainly discussed positively. Another driver writes: “I had already found my ideal seating position during the test drive and the armrests are at the ideal height for me. The chair really looks like an armchair. Soft and comfortable, yet firm where you need it. The chairs are not equally comfortable for everyone, there are also owners who talk about too hard furniture.

Users are positive about the passenger space. “The rear space is wonderful. I am 1.78 meters tall and behind me I can literally sit with my knees crossed. It is also very nice that the backrest of the rear seat can be tilted a little more, so that you can completely relax.

Infotainment and security systems

When it comes to multimedia and navigation, Mazda has traditionally gone its own way. Where more and more manufacturers are opting for solutions with large touch screens, Mazda is mounting a relatively modest model that can be operated with a central rotary/push button. Several owners say they’re happy with it, although a few say the screen could be a little bigger. One point to improve is the startup speed of the multimedia system which, according to several users, could be a little faster.

The driving assistants in the Mazda CX-5 do their job well. We regularly read in this section about aggressive intervention of the driving aids or too slow response of the adaptive cruise control, the drivers of this Mazda feel little or no discomfort. On the contrary, as this owner writes. “Long journeys are much more comfortable and the ‘lane keep assist’ safety accessories and adaptive headlights provide a very quiet driving experience.”

Disorders and irritations

Major problems seem strange for the Mazda CX-5, but several owners report defects in the exterior mirrors. In one car, both mirror motors were replaced. Another owner reports undercarriage vibration, which is still unresolved after replacing several parts. Feedback under this review shows that the car can be above average responsive to the right tire combination, tire pressure and carefully balanced wheels.

Although Mazda also offers diesel engines in this CX-5, none of the reviewers on AutoWeek.nl opted for this. Instead they have the variant with a 2.0 liter SkyActiv-G petrol engine (160 or 165 hp) or a 2.5 liter SkyActiv-G petrol engine with 192 or 194 hp. Engines with a relatively large displacement and without turbo, with which Mazda swims against the current.

Mazda CX-5 as a caravan tractor.

With a towable weight of 1,800 kg to 2,000 kg, the CX-5 promises to be a good towing vehicle. In 2023, the model was therefore the most popular towing vehicle for the fifth year in a row. This title is not equally deserved according to each owner. “With the caravan behind, I lack power,” notes the owner of a 160 hp 4×4 with automatic gearbox.

The driver of a manual gearbox has the same experience: “Towing a caravan is no problem, just like with the previous model, as long as there are no long slopes with a gradient of more than 5% . You even have to downshift to third gear to continue on such a slope, the four-cylinder turning well above 3,000 rpm. And yes, it creates more noise.

The Mazda CX-5 turns out to be a car with multiple qualities. In terms of driving characteristics and towing capacity, it does not meet everyone’s expectations. The SUV offers excellent space, seating comfort, interior finish and reliability.