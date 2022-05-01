this is the best diet for those who want to live as long as possible – Wel.nl

Aging is not given to everyone. And you still have to be very lucky. But a healthy diet also helps a little. Researchers have found out what is the best diet for those who want to reach 100.

Two American gerontologists reviewed all the literature on nutrition and longevity. “We have studied the link between nutrients, fasting, genes and longevity in short-lived species. We have linked these links to clinical studies in primates and humans, including those over 100 years,” says Valter Longo of the University of Southern California. to Science Alert.

Longo and his colleague Rozalyn Anderson attempted to formulate the scientific consensus on healthy eating. It comes down to lots of unrefined carbs, plant proteins, and plant fats.

“Eat lots of legumes, whole grains and vegetables. Eat some fish, no red or processed meat and little poultry. Eat lots of nuts and olive oil, some dark chocolate and little sugar and refined carbohydrates,” Longo lists.

Research published in the professional journal cell appeared is actually nothing new under the sun: eating lots of vegetables, little meat, little sugar, a few nuts and a little chocolate. Note: Even more than a healthy diet, exercise can be important as you get older.