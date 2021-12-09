This is how Ziggo tries to absorb HBO’s big loss

Many flagship titles will be phasing out of Ziggo over the next month or so. Now this is a new move to make up for this loss.

Ziggo is in the corner where the blows fall. First he lost the rights to Formula 1 and later HBO titles added to that. However, the company is doing everything to limit this loss. He has now signed a number of new deals to bring multiple shows to Movies & Series (X) L.

HBO Max and Ziggo

Movies & Series (X) L is Ziggo’s movies & series package. Customers can choose to turn it off in order to watch different shows on demand. For a long time you could watch HBO series like Game of Thrones and Westworld, but those headlines will be gone. The reason is that HBO Max is coming to the Netherlands. The streaming service is from WarnerMedia, the parent company of HBO and WarnerBros. is.

Of course Ziggo knows in a press release to put it nicely: “We are already sweeping our range for you this winter. In other words, in plain language: “We’re pretty chained up because HBO Max is taking off with all of our best titles.” Series that will drop include Game of Thrones, Six Feet Under, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Westworld, The Wire, Chernobyl, and The Sopranos. If you still want to see them, you have to be quick.

Still, not all HBO titles go away, as titles like Succession, The Nevers, and The Last Cruise remain. But hey, it’s a little beer compared to the titles above.

New series and films

Ziggo tries to absorb the loss somewhat. He signed a deal with ViacomCBS, the parent company of Paramount, MTV and Comedy Central, among others. Starting in January, you’ll see series such as Californication, Dexter, and American Rust. It also comes with classic movie titles like Star Trek, Mission Impossible, and The Godfather.

The big question, however, is how long will Ziggo’s deal with ViacomCBS last, as this film company also has its own streaming service. In the US, Paramount + is active and it looks like it wants to bring this service to Europe just like HBO Max.