this is how you turn on the maximum speed and the speedometer

In Google Maps, you can see the maximum allowed speed while navigating, and it is also possible to always see how fast you are driving. However, they are not always enabled by default for users. We therefore explain how to activate it.

Google Maps speed limit and speedometer

Many people rely on free maps and navigation on a daily basis. Google maps. It’s a convenient all-in-one package, whether you’re driving to work and checking traffic, or on vacation to explore cities you don’t know.

Precisely because Maps is such a success, significant improvements are made to the service on a regular basis, two examples of which are speedometer and the maximum speed. The former shows your car’s speed while you’re driving, and it should work a little more accurately than in a car thanks to your phone’s GPS connection. In addition, Maps also knows the maximum speed allowed on many Belgian and Dutch roads.

Activate speed limit and speedometer

Google had been testing both features for some time before they were officially available to all users. It is therefore quite possible that you saw them appear in your navigation for a while and then they disappeared again. These functions are now available to all Maps users and we show you how to activate them in the settings of the navigation app.

Roadmap

Open Google Maps on your phone Tap at the top right your Google account profile icon To choose Establishments hurry Navigation settings put under Rijopties of Maximum speed and the Speedometer To They can be seen while browsing

The right settings in Google Maps

Do you use Google Maps for navigation or are there other apps that you use more often? Maybe you swear your allegiance to the standard navigation that runs on your car’s infotainment system? Let us know in the comments at the bottom of this article.

