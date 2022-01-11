this is how you send empty messages to your friends

If you like playing lame jokes, now there is one you can play through WhatsApp. Send empty messages to your friends and convince them that you have typed some text. Then you can reveal your magic to them, or just not.

Empty WhatsApp apps

Maybe you already have it in WhatsApp tried, but there is no standard way to send empty messages. If you press ‘Enter’ multiple times, no submit button will appear.

In this article, we will explain how to trick your friends with a handy trick. the free Empty message for WhatsAppapp is only good for one thing: sending empty messages. And you do them for as long as you want. When your friends get such a blank message and ask a question about it, just say, “You haven’t seen my app, is there something wrong with your phone?” Of course, you make it even better by letting them know ahead of time that you wanted to tell them a secret.

This is how you cheat on your friends

Blank message for WhatsApp in a very simple ad-free app and you’ll be up and running in no time. We show you step by step how to trick your friends with a blank message:

Open empty message for WhatsApp in the Play Store and busy to install So choose To open Reload Number of empty characters Enter the number of characters you want for the blank message. hurry To send Select a WhatsApp conversation and press the button with arrow Press the send button

– Find out more under the pictures –

Reveal your tips

After the above steps, your friend will immediately receive the blank app. Of course, not everyone can laugh at (also lame) jokes and so it’s best not to cheat on your friends for too long. Before you knew it, they needlessly brought their phone in for repair.

As a wizard, you had better reveal your tricks, and you do it through the Blank Message for WhatsApp app. Check the option: Write the app link at the end of the blank message. If you then send an empty app, you can immediately share the link to the app. This way your friends will immediately know what witchcraft they were dealing with.

Have you ever made an innocent joke on WhatsApp? How did it work? Let us know in the comments at the bottom of this article.

You want to stay informed of the latest news on Whatsapp ? Download and our android app and follow us Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Telegram in Twitter.