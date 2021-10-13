This is how you furnish a small living room efficiently and tastefully | life

Ask vtwonenQuite often, the advertisements show the most amazing sofas and other furniture in a large space. But if your house is smaller, it will be very different. How do you always furnish a small or narrow living room nicely? Stylist Liza Wassenaar van vtwonen Explain.











Is it as easy as using light colors?

,, I think light colors always help make a room look bigger, but maybe every wall is a little boring. You can also work with colored areas. This can be very nice for a narrow pipe drawer. You do not color all the walls, but a small part of them. It gives a playful effect, especially if you make shapes out of it.

With an open wall cabinet, you can give a frame a striking color. Or draw a circle on the wall. You can choose not to paint all the way to the ceiling, but to keep a white room. Then you do something exciting, while using color doesn’t make a room look even smaller.



A sofa is often very convincing and atmospheric in a small space. Will a sofa find its place in a small room?

,, I wouldn’t say you can’t work with big furniture, but choose a thin model. If you want a corner sofa because it’s nice to sit with your family, choose thinner cushions, a narrower backrest, and make sure the sofa is a bit higher on its feet. Then you have the practical volume, but the model doesn’t seem out of place, and it doesn’t immediately get stuffy in the house.

In any case, Liza thinks that the legs are a nice solution. “You don’t want to manipulate blocks too much in tight spaces. It makes the sight colossal. A wall cabinet or a coffee table on legs creates air. It gives the right feeling in a narrow space.

If you make a bench on the long side, you can slide the table to the side. Styling Fietje Bruin. © Margaret Hoekstra



What else can you do to keep a living room from looking even smaller than it already is?

“If your room is narrow, don’t buy too many small closets. Then it will soon be too full. On the long side of a wall you could have a custom bench made that serves as a closet with possible storage space. and to the dining room as a bench (see photo above, StT). You can slide the table against it, then you gain space. Long, narrow things create peace and unity. “

What about advice for the floor?

“If you have wood-look parquet, laminate or PVC, opt for a slightly narrower plank. If only three planks fit in width, so to speak, it immediately looks narrower. When you lay it, always lay it with the light. With a rug or carpet, it is also best to make sure that it is not too large and that it is wall-to-wall infill. Also, with this, you would stress too much that the space is small, when you want to have the opposite effect.

