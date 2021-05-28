This is how the elderly can become, according to science
According to the research team at Gero, a Singapore-based biotechnology company, and the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, a person’s lifespan is determined by two factors. First, there is biological age, determined by factors such as stress, lifestyle, and chronic disease. Second, there’s what’s called your body’s resilience, which is how quickly your body recovers from a stressor. As we age, this resilience decreases and lengthens the time it takes us to recover from something – even in people who are otherwise perfectly healthy. Eventually, our body’s resilience disappears completely. This happens around the age of 120 to 150, according to the study, which used medical data from American and British volunteers.
When a person’s ability to recover from a stressor wears off, survival is also impossible. “As we get older, it takes longer and longer to recover from a stressor. So, on average, we move further and further away from the optimal physiological state, ”explained Timothy V. Pyrkov, author of the study.
According to Professor Andrei Gudkov of the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, the study results are groundbreaking. “This explains why even the most effective prevention and treatment of age-related diseases can only improve average lifespan, but not maximum. Unless real anti-aging treatments are developed, “he rings out. The new study’s aging model, published in Nature communications, could be useful in research on the latter.