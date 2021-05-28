According to the research team at Gero, a Singapore-based biotechnology company, and the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, a person’s lifespan is determined by two factors. First, there is biological age, determined by factors such as stress, lifestyle, and chronic disease. Second, there’s what’s called your body’s resilience, which is how quickly your body recovers from a stressor. As we age, this resilience decreases and lengthens the time it takes us to recover from something – even in people who are otherwise perfectly healthy. Eventually, our body’s resilience disappears completely. This happens around the age of 120 to 150, according to the study, which used medical data from American and British volunteers.