This is how Schouten, Van Dijk, Van Rouwendaal, Haaland, Nadal and Pellè end the year | sport

SportbytesOn social media, athletes are turning to 2021 in droves and looking forward to the New Year with confidence. See top posts from athletes at home and abroad below.











Irene Schouten had a great year. She qualified over four distances for the Olympic Games in Beijing, where she wants to win several gold medals in February. “Bring it,” writes the 29-year-old skater from Andijk.



Lea Williamson did not win an award with her club Arsenal in 2021, but did become captain of the Lionesses under the guidance of national coach Sarina Wiegman. With her mother Amanda, she ended the year on a high note.



Erling Haaland scored again on his club’s Borussia Dortmund assembly line in 2021, where he has 76 goals in 74 appearances after two full calendar years. The 21-year-old Norwegian will undoubtedly step up to a superpower in England or Spain in the summer of 2022, but will end the year quietly tonight in his tiger costume.



Sharon van Rouwendaal concluded the year with intensive training at the Elbeschwimmhalle in Magdeburg. After the training it was time to enjoy the colorful Berlinerbollen.



Graziano Pellè relegated last season with Parma and couldn’t find a new club after that, but we certainly have no complaints about the 36-year-old striker from San Cesario di Lecce. For the tenth consecutive year, he is celebrating the start of the year with Viktoria Varga, whom he proposed at the beginning of the year.



For Raphael Nadal 2022 has already started, as the 35-year-old Spaniard has already arrived in Melbourne. The Australian Open will start there on Monday, January 17, without Roger Federer and most likely also without Novak Djokovic. Will Nadal become the first tennis player to reach 21 Grand Slam tournaments?



Gianluigi Buffon will be 44 on January 28, but the Carrara goalkeeper can’t stop. Last summer he returned to Parma, the club for which he made his professional debut in November 1995. Parma are thirteenth in Serie B mid-season, but Buffon said last week he was still open to a adventure in Mexico or the United States.



Roon’s marten never afraid to look back. “What year, eh? In case you still have the strength to read another 2021 recap, here it is. I know it hasn’t been easy for a lot of people, but I want to focus on the positives. The way Atalanta has performed over the past year is something I am very proud of. It makes sense that losing the Coppa Italia final again was difficult, but I know our peak is yet to come. So prepare for 2022 and have a great New Year’s Eve with your loved ones, “writes the 30-year-old Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht midfielder.



December 31st is always a special day for Cristiano Ronaldo. It is not only the birthday of his “footballer father” Sir Alex Ferguson, but also of his mother Dolores Aveiro. “She’s a fighter who taught me to never give up. You are also the best grandmother my children could have wanted.



Swiss international Lia Wälti (28) from Arsenal soaked up the sun in Australia during the winter break, where she mostly lay on the beach with her friend and teammate Caitlin Foord. Arsenal will resume their hunt for the FA Women’s Super League title on January 9.



Arno kamminga can look forward to a happy new year. At the Tokyo Games, he won a silver medal in the 100 and 200-meter breaststroke. Much love to everyone who was a part of this special trip. I couldn’t have done it without you.



2021 was for Virgil van Dijk the year of his return. Unfortunately, the European Championship has come too soon for the Breda defender, but over the past five months he has shown he is still a world-class player at Liverpool. Moreover, in November, he qualified with the Orange for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which should really be his first finals at 31 years old.



