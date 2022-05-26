This is how Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf wants to create more trust in science

Below you can see an excerpt from the broadcast of HANDSOME from Wednesday 25 May. You can also watch this entire show from HANDSOME return to Gids.tv.

Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf tells handsome on his plans for, for example, more and better collaborations, but he also wants to focus on the social task of providing more information about science. Not everyone trusts science anymore, partly because of the misinformation circulating, which is why Dijkgraaf wants to provide more openness about, for example, the methods they use.

Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf talks to Beau about his plans for, for example, more and better collaborations, but he also wants to focus on the social task of providing more information about science. Not everyone trusts science anymore, partly because of the misinformation circulating, which is why Dijkgraaf wants to provide more openness about, for example, the methods they use.



