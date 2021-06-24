AM to PM, dip it down, when you look at me… it’s just a selection Christina Milian’s hits that echoed in our rooms. It has been twenty years since the singer hit her AM to PM Mark. However, a lot has changed in recent years.

Christina Milian scored some big hits between 2000 and 2006, but seemed to be her musical career the years after of fish exchange against a career as an actress in Hollywood. Where she once played a role in her musical career all time favorite Distraught from 1995, she took the lead in 2003 Love costs nothing. She also won one of the main roles in the film in 2005 Be cool.

His most recent job? the romantic Netflix-movie Fallin Inn Love. “A career woman from San Francisco gives up her city life when she wins an old New Zealand inn and renovates it with a handsome entrepreneur,” read the caption. Netflix.

Christina Milian had a relationship with Nick Cannon. After their breakup, she got married zanger Le-Rêve, with whom she has a daughter. After the breakup, another relationship with Lil wayne, but she finally found her happiness with the French singer Matt Pokora. With him, the singer had two children in July 2019 and April 2021. The two are also said to be The Grio married in secret.

As a digital editor, Charissa Leatemia shares all the ins and outs of fashion, beauty, and a healthy dose of celebrity for Glamor.

