

For those who absolutely love all three The Lord of the Ringsdirector Peter Jackson’s movies can now activate a nice screensaver on YouTube. HBO Max has uploaded a video with no less than an hour of the most beautiful places in the trilogy.

This trilogy obviously consists of the three Lord of the Rings films: The Fellowship of the Ring from 2001, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers from 2002 and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King from 2003 and they last a total of 1171 minutes, or nearly 20 hours.

The best images from the Lord of the Rings trilogy

You can see the video below Relax in Middle-earth by HBO Max. Sure, that’s a promotional thing, but you see a lot of beautiful footage from parts of New Zealand, which Jackson used as the backdrop for the fantasy films.

The description: Enjoy the magnificent and serene views of Middle-earth. From the forests of Rivendale to the grandiose landscapes of the County. There are plenty of places to relax, take a nap or eat a Hobbit feast. So sit back, relax and let yourself be carried away by the wonderful world of The Lord of the Rings.