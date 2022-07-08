this is how Brussels bets on the quality of life

The new Good Living regional planning regulations, which received the green light from the Brussels government on Thursday, will become the guideline for Brussels’ transition to a city of the future on a human scale. This is what Brussels Prime Minister Rudi Vervoort and Secretary of State for Town Planning Pascal Smet said on Friday during the performance.

Good Living establishes the rules that every street, square or building must respect in order to receive a building permit in the future, and is structured in three chapters: open space, urbanity and habitability. Good Living aims to create an open space where people have room to play, relax and meet, feel safe and move around in a pleasant way. The rules apply to any new construction or renovation.

More space

For example, a maximum of 50% of the street is reserved for individual motorized transport, there will be a separate ocher-coloured cycle path on the circulation axes, each sidewalk must be at least 2 meters wide and at least 10 to 15 % of the surface is reserved for trees and plants.

At least 30% of each site must remain undeveloped. And of this 30%, 75% will be in the ground, to allow good drainage.

Every existing building is based on a renovation. Demolition is only permitted in very exceptional circumstances. In addition, each new or renovated building must have an integrated stormwater policy.

Every house an outdoor space

The minimum surface area of ​​a dwelling is determined according to the number of bedrooms. The minimum area of ​​collective equipment also depends on the number of rooms. Each house must have its own outdoor space of at least 4 m² (+ 2 m² per additional room). Good Living also wants to activate flat roofs. Any flat roof over 20 m² must be converted into a green roof or terrace, or used for urban agriculture or the installation of solar panels.

Good Living is expected to come into effect on January 1 or July 1, 2024 after a lengthy consultation process.