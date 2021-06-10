This Dutch publisher already knew before Netflix how kind Lupine is, and is now a hit

Omar Sy plays the role of Assane Diop in the series Lupine. Netflix Image

“Right before the series’ Netflix release weekend, I ordered a second edition of 1,500 pounds. He ran out on Monday, ”explains Martijn Couwenhoven, who is trained as an artist. The entrepreneur is now in the fourth edition of 10,000 copies. “I really didn’t expect that.”

Couwenhoven founded Uitgeverij Oevers on his own five years ago, to publish books to his liking. Couwenhoven: “In France, Lupine is a great hero, but in the Netherlands, he was still unknown. And I thought it was original: a book that was written not from the detective’s point of view, but from the burglar’s point of view.

Dutch translations Gentleman Burglar at Arsène Lupine vs. Herlock Sholmes, the first two parts of the series by author Maurice Leblanc were published in 1000 copies and put on sale, but it was a long time. Couwenhoven: “But of course I didn’t know what would happen five years later.

Untouchables



The French Netflix series Lupine, with Omar Sy (Untouchables), is number one of the most viewed series in ten countries. Couwenhoven is also a fan of the series: “It’s not a literal translation of the book, it makes the difference. And the protagonists get caught up in the series by the book Gentleman Burglar inhale, you see it in the picture all the time. It makes people curious: does this book really exist?

In mid-March, Uitgeverij Oevers will publish the third part of the Lupine series: The hollow needle. This is good news for Couwenhoven: “This success gives me the space to publish more books that are on my wish list.”

Couwenhoven would like to publish two non-fiction books by On the road-author Jack Kerouac: Solo travelers at Satori in Paris. It remains to be seen whether Netflix will pick it up too.