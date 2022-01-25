this company pays you to listen to breakup songs for 24 hours

Love sickness, We’ve all been there. Your heart is broken, you can’t get your throat bitten anymore and all you want to do is go to bed breakup songs Listen. Corn, it’s time to reverse that frown. The FinanceBuzz site pays you 1100 dollars (975 euros) for 24 hours to break up songs to listen.

Just got out of a relationship and prefer to listen to sad love songs all day long? So it’s the job for you. At FinanceBuzz they are looking for someone for the position of DJ or Heartache. This Heartache DJ’s Job Is To Watch The Most Iconic For 24 Hours breakup songs listen, then divide them into five categories based on each to break up phase. The five to break up the stages are the same as the five stages of grief: denial, anger, relapse, depression, and acceptance.

We all know that a good dose Taylor Swift-songs of key is to forget someone. And let’s face it: listening to sad love songs for 24 hours is nothing compared to the average heartbreak. Earn almost a thousand euros with that? Go on!

Heartache’s DJ job provides some nice spending money. According to FinanceBuzz, the amount of almost a thousand euros is based on the average cost of a to break up. “The Netflix subscription you no longer share, the premium dating profile to quickly find a rebound, a few therapy sessions, and of course some ice cream if you want to eat away at your feelings,” the site reads.

Requirements

There are a number of conditions you must meet. For example, you must be recently single or still heartbroken. Even if you’ve been separated from your ex for months, but still sorry you qualify for the position of DJ or Heartache. Additionally, you must be at least eighteen years old and – unfortunately – live in the United States. For the single heartbroken who live in America, they must register no later than January 31.

The winner will be selected and contacted on February 2. Heartache’s new DJ must go to all then breakup songs to listen. With all the sad love songs you’ve listened to so far, you’re ready again operational For Valentine’s Day.

Source: FinanceBuzz, Elite Daily | Image: iStock