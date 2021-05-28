ARNHEM – Accoya wood is strong, light and durable. The demand for the building material is increasing and this means an expansion for the only company in the world that can manufacture it, located in Arnhem.

A gigantic boiler was delivered to the company in the Kleefse Waard industrial park on Friday morning. It is the fourth reactor that the company is bringing from Germany for the production of the special building material.

“There is a lot of demand around the world,” says Frank Neervoort of Accsys Technologies. “We are the only company that can manufacture the material. That is why we now want to expand with a factory in the United States.” A site in Asia, for the production of particle boards from Accoya wood, is also planned.

a

cycle path

For production, New Zealand fan wood is used. The wood is placed in a vinegar bath and impregnated. The material does not rot, does not function, is light and yet very strong. The wood is used for everything: bridges, window frames, trumpet mouths, and even the Omnisport cycle path in Apeldoorn.

Sustainable

“Building with wood is also sustainable, so you can see that, for example, housing associations want to build more with wood,” says Frank. In a few years, production increased from twenty thousand to eighty thousand tons.

The invention originated in Wageningen, he says. “The process was invented there in the 1950s. But they couldn’t apply it on that scale back then.”