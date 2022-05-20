Things went wrong in the middle of the ocean: ‘Shaken back and forth for three weeks’

After a phone call with his father, the couple works on a solution: a kind of emergency mast with a small sail. The ship was able to move forward again, but was slow at 3 or 4 knots. †

Hotsend and sloshing

Sander speaks of a “horror journey”. “You can’t imagine in advance what it does to such a ship. It sails so unsteady, we just rocked and tossed back and forth for three weeks. Every now and then, those high pounding waves. It was hellish, worse than any storm I’ve been through. Resting, cooking, sleeping…everything was difficult. It gave us big headaches.”

Fortunately, the couple had prepared well, they lacked neither food nor drink. “We had been stocking up on food for 3-4 months.”

After three weeks of “floating”, land was finally in sight. The two are now trying to recover from the adventure, as it has narrowed considerably. “You have to deal with that. Especially for Yvette, for her this experience was traumatic. It was far from her comfort zone. She is not used to sailing, especially not on the ocean in these conditions. It was a real survival. Admiring how she pulled through.”