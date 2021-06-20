Mr Ferrari said they would not remove the flag.

“Our husband and I have decided not to sit idly by and unfurl our flag because someone is being offended by the flag in our community,” she said. “Ten dollars, 50 dollars, 100 dollars a day – that’s more.”

In fact, he said the couple has displayed more rainbow flags outside their home since receiving the violation notice and has distributed rainbow flags to neighbors who have come to show their support.

“I have the right to raise the flag of pride to celebrate what our gay community has fought for so long,” Mr Ferrari said. “It is a flag of joy, happiness and celebration, it makes no sense. That’s a beautiful flag. ”

In an email on Sunday, Mr Ferrari said it was a door-to-door visit and presented flags of honor. He said 11 people in the couple’s neighborhood are now showing them.

This is not the first time homeowners have been allowed to carry the rainbow flag. In Wisconsin Racine, the couple recently changed the floodlights of their home to rainbow colors. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Report,.

“There’s a lot of texting back and forth and everyone wants to do the right thing,” Mr. Brusso at Eastland Temple, a community of 34 houses built in 2000.

When asked what it would be, he said: “We wish it had been under the carpet. We could have lived our happier lives as before, but it depends on how the culprit behaves.”