They are the biggest TikTok influencers of the moment; Dutch “Scottsreality” has 36 million subscribers

TIC Tac is getting more and more popular these days and that means more and more influencers are popping up out of nowhere. Claiming millions of followers, these TikTok stars have found their fame creating short music videos in which they lip-sync with sound bites, show viral dances, and create comedy skits that have been shared by thousands. of times.

Not reveals a report of the team Affise top celebrity influencers and local content creators on TikTok.

They are the best influencers on TikTok

Loren gray from the United States is number one in the list of top performing TikTok manufacturers with 54.1 million followers. The influencer, originally known for her famous lip-syncing videos at the time musical.ly, has now built his own successful music career, as well as a large fan base on TikTok.

Bourak Ozdemir, a Turkish chef is TikTok’s next biggest star analyzed, with 48.4 million followers at number two. The influencer is famous for his videos in which he creates his favorite dishes and also owns a chain of successful restaurants.

Ranked third among most famous TikTok creators BTS, a boy band from Korea with 42,200,000 followers. The world-famous seven-member pop group uses the TikTok platform to share previews of upcoming songs, in addition to behind-the-scenes videos of dance routines and fun antics they perform along the way.

Below is the full list:

Source: Affise

Dutch soil

The Netherlands are also included in the list. At number 7 is influencer ‘Scottsreality‘. With 36 million followers and almost 760 million likes, he is the most famous TikTokker in the Netherlands. He makes videos in English in which he crumbles, among other things, objects in a mortar and then shapes them into a ball.