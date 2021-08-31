“These smartphones will be announced in September: a preview”

September seems to be an interesting month for us smartphone fans. There are already quite a few launches in the works and the Google Pixel 6 series should be added as well. We have made an overview of all the expectations.

Unexpectedly, Google already has a lot of details on the Pixel 6 to Pixel 6 Pro announcement. This is what the search giant did August 2nd. Google revealed the colors in the official Pixel 6 series images. Plus, we learned more about the Tensor chipset, software, periscope camera, and phone security.

There is now a tipster who via Weibo share a whole list of announcements, including new Google Pixel phones. Such a list is not always reliable, but some data corresponds to earlier rumors. The Google Pixel 5 was released last year September 30 on the scene and it is not inconceivable that Google will release the new Pixel 6 just before iPhone event scheduled for September 14 or 15.

In addition to Google’s Pixel 6, according to these rumors the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE expected very soon. The Xiaomi mi 11t and the Mi 11T Pro will follow with the four new iPhone models in mid-September and Huawei will end the month with a new Nova phone. In the meantime, OPPO would still have its variant of Android 12 launch, with the OPPO Reno 6 and the OPPO Reno 6 Pro.

This list has not yet been officially confirmed by any of the listed manufacturers. So take it with a grain of salt, but put the dates in your calendar! Which phones are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments at the bottom of this article.

