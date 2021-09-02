These one hundred and sixty poplars along the Kanaaldijk are cut

“data-revoke =” “>

A total of 160 trees will be felled. “Poplars are between fifty and sixty years old,” explains Leeftink. “Then they got to an age where branches fall off and cracks appear in trees.” Leeftink sees no other option but to cut down the trees: “At a certain point, they are so old, then it stops. It makes no sense to continue to take care of the trees. They will now constitute a danger for walkers and fields. from the farmer next door. “

This is why all the trees are removed from the land side of the dike: “The other row has always been more in the shade. These trees are much less affected, so we leave them for a while. Also for the view to change a bit. a little less rigorously. “

Of course, something will come back for the felled trees. New trees will be planted this winter. “Including oaks, lime trees and maples. Lots of different trees, instead of just poplars, mostly to improve biodiversity. It’s better if we have an assortment of trees.

Trees for the new generation of Zeeland

New trees are much smaller than old poplars: “It will be a few years before there is some growth. Eventually it will turn back to an avenue, but the trees grow very slowly. This is for the new generation of Zeelanders, let’s just say it, ”Leftink says with a laugh.

For hikers who like to walk along the Kanaaldijk, it is important to be careful: due to the (dangerous) works, the dike is closed during felling. The work will begin in mid-September and will last approximately five weeks.