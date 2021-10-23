These movies and series are new in November 2021

With the colder temperatures on the thermometers, the heater, and the blankets back on the couch, it’s a golden time for the streaming services, which hope to serve you the best. To help you in your choices, Gids.tv lists the most important versions.

View the full overview of movies and series you can stream and watch in November 2021.

Viewing tips from Gids.tv

Milkshakes with powder (November 5)

Main video

Bron: First video

Sam’s mother Scarlet, a hitman, was forced to leave her when she was 12. Supported by “The Firm”, the institution for which Scarlet worked, she follows in her mother’s footsteps and becomes a hit man. Read here where you can go from November 5th Milkshakes with powder can watch.

Mayor Pete (November 12)

Main video

Bron: First video

Pete Buttigieg, Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is running for President of the United States. With extraordinary access to the candidate, her husband Chasten, and members of the campaign team, the film follows Buttigieg before he officially announces his candidacy, through the campaign and his victory in the Iowa Caucus and his appointment to the Biden administration as the first LGBTQ. cabinet member in history. Read here where you can go from November 12 Major Pete can watch.

Always Jane, S1 (November 12)

Main video

Bron: First video

Transgender teenager Jane Noury ​​and her family are followed as she nears graduation and prepares to leave the nest. This intimate look at the Nourys reveals a family with unconditional love that allows Jane to live authentically. See here where you can get it from November 12 Always Jane can broadcast.

The Wheel of Time, S1 (November 19)

Main video

Bron: First video

The story speaks of Moiraine. She is part of Aes Sedai, an organization made up of women who practice magic. She takes a group of five young people on a trip around the world, believing that one of them could be the reincarnation of the Dragon: a powerful person who is said to save this world or destroy it. Check here where you can get from November 19th The wheel of time can broadcast.

Continue on Prime Video

will follow as soon as possible