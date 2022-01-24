These mothers built a new playground themselves when the municipality rejected the old playground

They asked for a contribution to local funds and businesses. With crowdfunding, donations and other actions, they ensured that the final amount, around eight thousand euros, could be invested in new gaming equipment. With the new playground, the village even won the Kern met Pit Zeeland trophy this weekend, a cash prize of fifteen hundred euros.

Dream for the neighborhood



“To our surprise, we were chosen as Kern’s best project with Pit in Zeeland,” says mother Suzanne Gascoigne. Kern Met Pit is a national organization that challenges people to achieve their dream for the neighborhood in one year. We succeeded, but the most important thing is that the children have a safe place to play again. “The old devices were removed last spring because it was dangerous for children to play on them. They were in poor condition and the children came home with splinters in their hands, something else had to be done,” explains Gascoigne.