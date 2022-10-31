It doesn’t look like it lately, but the cold spells are coming back. Time to snuggle up on the couch with a warm blanket and watch your favorite movie or series. Of course, streaming services are happy to help out with a big bowl of new content. To help you make your choice, Gids.tv lists the most important releases.

See the full overview of movies and series you can watch here stream and look in November 2022.

New Amsterdam, S1-5 (8 November)

SkyShowtime

The brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin is the new medical director of America’s oldest public hospital. Its goal is to fight bureaucracy and provide exceptional care. How can he help? See here where you New Amsterdam can broadcast.

Ambulance (24 November)

SkyShowtime

Jake Gyllenhaal as Danny Sharp and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Will Sharpe in ‘Ambulance’. Source: Universal Images

A man needs quick money for his wife’s surgery, but can’t afford it. He asks for the help of his brother from whom he has moved away. He offers to rob a bank together. Read here where you can go from November 24 Ambulance can watch.

Yellowstone, S5 (November)

Weekly on SkyShowtime

Kevin Costner as John Dutton in “Yellowstone”. Source: SkyShowtime

The Dutton family, led by John, owns the largest ranch in the United States. John tries to make a living here with his family in an honest way. However, it is anything but easy for him. See here where you Yellowstone can broadcast.

