These celebs broke through when they were still (squeaky) young

1. Jan Smit

Folk presenter and singer Jan Smit first rose to prominence when he was only 10 years old, when the band Volendam BZN wanted to record a song with a young talent from the region. Together they released the song ‘Mama’ and it became a big hit. From then on things went like clockwork and Jan released several albums in Germany and abroad, mainly in Germany.

At 25, he has already brought a best shotsalbum and recently another big dream has come true for him: he presented the Eurovision Song Contest on our own soil in Rotterdam.