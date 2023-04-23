In 2018, Inter Miami was founded in the United States. When David Beckham signed with LA Galaxy during his active professional career, there was a clause which stated that Beckham would pay 25 million expansion team could set up. So the location for that became Miami. Along with a number of other investors, Beckham established the club, of which he immediately became chairman. With Phil Neville as coach, the club now competes in MLS.

MLS has often been expanded with teams in recent years. Los Angeles FC was to join the league in 2018 and it needed investors. Actor Will Ferrell was interested and was named co-owner of LAFC in 2016

The comedian, whose biggest hits include Elf (2003) and Step Brothers (2008), has partnered with a large investment team that also includes basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, the American women’s football Mia Hamm and YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley. to launch LAFC. to target. He himself has no role in the management of the team.

Salford City are under the care of a number of former Manchester United players. Not the least: Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and the Neville brothers all own 10% of Salford City. The remaining 50% is owned by Peter Lim, who in turn owns Valencia. Since July 2014, the Mancunians have put their finger in the cake at Salford City, which at the time was almost always a non-league club Been. The team are currently competing in League Two, so Manchester legends will face Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham next season.

Like Inter Miami and LAFC, the Texas club Austin FC was founded in recent years. The process began in 2018, in which owners were sought. Actor Matthew McConaughey saw an investment in the club and became part owner of “his” Texas club when it was founded. He has already been seen on the pitch a few times, as he warmed up the audience by re-enacting his scene from the Hollywood film the wolf of Wall Street.

Matthew McConaughey rocks Austin FC fans with chant Wolf of Wall Street?? (via devonpbailey/IG) pic.twitter.com/Wp2xyTpiAw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 4, 2022

Former World Footballer of the Year Ronaldo joined Valladolid in 2018. The former star striker took over 51% of the shares for a fee of thirty million euros. He then bought another 21% of the shares, with which almost the entire club was in his hands. Meanwhile, Ronaldo is said to be open for sale. O Fenômeno misses his family and would like to return to his native country in two years. There he is also already a shareholder of the Cruzeiro club. At Real Vallodilod, Ronaldo has been successful so far. The club’s budget has doubled and the club are again playing frequently at the highest level.