these brokers work for The Oppenheim Group but you don’t see them on the show

Christine Quinn and Chrishell Stause have a few other coworkers we don’t see in Selling Sunset.

After four seasons Sunset sale can we all name the brokers of the Oppenheim group, to the right? Well, not quite. Beside Christine quinn and there are also some who work real estate agents for The Oppenheim Group who do not appear on the Netflix show. It is high time to get to know each other!

Cassidy hiepler

For a long time, we thought that all the offices in the Oppenheim Group office were occupied by brokers who, in Sunset sale may be seen. That it is not, appeared some time ago from a video of each other real estate agents, Cassidy hiepler. On TikTok, she gave insight into her life as a real estate agent. First of all, the office in particular seemed very familiar to us. In her video, we see what a day at The Oppenheim Group looks like when the Netflix cameras aren’t filming.

According to the Oppenheim Group website, Cassidy has been with us since June 2020 part of the team. She regularly shares images of her work as a real estate agent on TikTok and Instagram.

Nicole Young

As well Nicole Young work as real estate agent to the Oppenheim group, but is not in Sunset sale see. However, a glance at Nicole’s Instagram page tells us that she is good friends with the Sunset sale-stars. For example, she has several photos on her Instagram with Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan in Heather Rae Young and she was present for the famous dog festival of Marie fitzgerald in Jason oppenheim.

Nicole is originally from Minnesota, but has lived in Los Angeles since 2007. According to The Oppenheim Group website, she is now a best performing player.

Graham Stephen

The spectator observer has Graham Stephen maybe seen a few times in Sunset sale, but he does not have a leading role in the series. According to the Oppenheim Group website, Graham took his first steps in the brokerage business early on. This is how it would be real estate license shortly after his eighteenth birthday. Since 2008, he has sold over $ 125 million in homes and earns more each year.

But, Graham doesn’t just work as a real estate agent. On YouTube, he shares his top tips for making money. That this is a huge success can be seen in the number of subscribers he has: over 3.5 million!

Peter Cornell

Peter Cornell is a broker and director of the Sports and Entertainment department of the Oppenheim group. Before starting to work as real estate agent, Peter was a professional basketball player. As a seasoned real estate investor and developer, former professional athlete and NBA players’ agent, Peter’s multi-faceted approach to marketing, negotiation and dealing is both original and effective.

And, also an important fact: Peter is the ex-spouse of Christine and Emma (and Heather). “My ex-boyfriend was dating someone else while he was still dating me,” Christine said on the show. “I had no idea. I caught him in the act with her on the street. So I broke up.” Emma also tells her side of the story: “I saw Christine for the first time that day. It was anything but comfortable. I left the gym with who I thought was my friend and then everything suddenly she was standing in front of me with a friend. She shouted: “Who the whore is it? ‘ And I just thought, ‘He’s my friend,’ “Emma said. Pooh, that Peter …









Peter Cornell, 2008.





Kate gallivan

Kate gallivan is originally from Nashville, but moved to sunny Los Angeles seven years ago. She has been working as a real estate agent since 2016. According to The Oppenheim Group, she is very detailed, communicates effectively and always has a positive attitude.

Although Kate is not in Sunset sale, it can now be viewed in another program. The brunette is participating in the 26th season of The single person in the USA. Oh dear!

Omar Abaza

Omar Abaza has been working for The Oppenheim Group since August 2020, as can be seen on his Instagram. Omar is fluent in English, French and Arabic, according to the broker’s website. His international background means he is the right fit for local and international clients.

Romi Mouillon

Romi Mouillon has lived in Los Angeles since 2013. In the Marketing team of the CEO of Salesforce Marc Benioff she traveled all over the world and got acquainted with the best interiors and architectures. After her travels, she made the transition to commercial and luxury real estate home enhancement. “Through these experiences, she improved her negotiating skills while discovering the charming neighborhoods and incredible properties that Los Angeles has to offer,” reads the Oppenheim Group website. “Romi’s clients are drawn to her work ethic, integrity, patience, enthusiasm and ability to close deals.”

Although this is already a long list of brokers in the Oppenheim group who are not in Sunset sale As you can see, the brokerage firm employs even more people. It’s no surprise, then, that The Oppenheim Group is one of Los Angeles’ largest brokerage houses and is now growing rapidly.