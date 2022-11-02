The constructors’ championship has already been decided in Austin Red Bull Racing, but there are still some battles underneath. So it was known McLaren Cut the gap to Alpine with a race in Mexico Mercedes Restored confidence even in the battle for second place.

The sting in the Constructors’ Championship is certainly gone in terms of first place since the United States Grand Prix, when Red Bull managed to take the overall win. Beyond that, it is busy in some places. Of course, each higher place in the world championship brings more money to the teams, so it is up to the stables to move places at the end of the season. Mercedes did good business with second and fourth places, but McLaren rounded out the top ten with two places and dropped out. Fernando Alonso A good shot against Alpine.

Constructors’ Championship standings

1. Red Bull Racing: 696 points



2. Ferrari: 487 points



3. Mercedes: 447 points



4. Alpine: 153 points



5. McLaren: 146 points



6. Alfa Romeo: 53 points



7. Aston Martin: 49 points



8. Rabbit: 36 points



9. AlphaTauri: 35 points



10. Williams: 8 points

