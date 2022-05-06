These are the special helmets we’ll see in Miami

Formula 1 is in full swing in Miami and some drivers have also brought a new design of their helmets for the occasion.

We have seen it more often in recent years. Riders who bring a special helmet design. The Miami Grand Prix must be a true folkloric celebration and the drivers also contribute to it. Here’s an overview of all the special helmets this weekend.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen unveiled his new protective balaclava a few days ago. “It’s one of my favorite models to date and I can’t wait to hit the track with it,” he said.

ғᴏʀ ᴍɪᴀᴍɪ 🌴🦩 This is one of my favorite helmet designs so far and I can’t wait to take it out on the track 🤩 🚀 More info on this helmet and the special collection https://t.co/g5UMk96nhi pic.twitter.com/CrVJ86p9OZ —Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) May 3, 2022

Lando Norris, 22, dipped his helmet in the colors of a basketball. The NBA is huge in the United States and so the young Brit has chosen an association with the ball sport.

Pierre Gasly’s teammate at AlphaTauri, Yuki Tsunoda, couldn’t be outdone either. The young Japanese opted for a design a little more in tune with the car of the Italian team.

Zhou Guanyu

China’s first Formula 1 driver, Zhou Guanyu, also brought a new design to the circuit around the Hard Rock Stadium. The Alfa Romeo driver opted for a design inspired by the film ‘Space Jam’

The double world champion is used to the sunny climate, but also chooses to give his helmet an exotic touch in Miami.