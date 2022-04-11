While the holidays were a way to relax throughout, today they are more than that for many. They are a way to show off your film and photography skills, how much money you should spend and make yourself popular on Insta or TikTok.

Even though we still want to go on vacation without worries, even without social media, things are different for a lot of people these days. In the midst of all this social media hype, Next Vacay wondered which holiday destinations will be the most popular on social media site TikTok in 2022. In addition to TikTok data, weather forecasts, Tripadvisor reviews and other data were also taken. Account.

Top ten vacation spots

1. Walt Disney World, Orlando, Florida, United States (8.6 billion views on TikTok)

2. Burj Khalifa, United Arab Emirates (1.9 billion)

3. Eiffel Tower, France (719 million)

4. Taj Mahal, India (377.4 million)

5. Grand Canyon, USA (273 million)

6. The Strip, Las Vegas, USA (259 million)

7. United States Golden Gate Bridge (118 million)

8. Hoover Dam, USA (70 million)

9. Yosemite National Park, USA (59.6 million)

10. Stonehenge, United Kingdom (52 ​​million)



