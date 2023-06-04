This is the number one athletics event in the Netherlands: the FBK Games. With many world-class players in action in the Hengelo Athletics Stadium. The main attractions of the 42nd edition in a row.

Sifan Hassan. ©AFP



Sifan Hassan, 1500 meters (7:25 p.m.)

Presentation is unnecessary. The double Olympic champion will compete twice: Saturday the 10,000 meters (start at 8:30 p.m., inserted especially for her) and Sunday the 1,500 meters. Would like to race his first track competition in the Netherlands in front of a local audience. Her performances are often impressive, as she recently won impressively in London on her marathon debut.

Femke Bol. © ANP



Femke Bol, 400 meters (6:57 p.m.)

The 23-year-old from Amersfoort has quickly made a name for herself in the world of international athletics. She won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics (400 meters hurdles) and since this year has held the world record for the 400 meters. A joyous appearance on the track, which leaves everyone behind.

Armand Duplantis. ©AFP



Armand Duplantis, pole vault (5:31 p.m.)

Presented in Hengelo for the third time in a row: the Swede who jumped from a height of 6.22 meters. The technical part of the athletics gala is already an attraction in itself, with the world record holder, world champion and Olympic of the part, he is completely blown away.

Churandy Martina. © Photos Pro



Churandy Martina, 100 meters (7:16 p.m.)

Despite the fact that the now 38-year-old sprinter is no longer one of the fastest on the field, the cheerful Churandy remains immensely popular with spectators. Fans are still lining up for him, if only for that happy face afterwards.

Grant Holloway. ©AFP



Grant Holloway, 110 meters hurdles (6:28 p.m.)

The 25-year-old double world champion from the United States. Sprinted to gold for the first time at the World Cup in 2019 and repeated that trick last year.

Neeraj Chopra. © ANP



Neeraj Chopra, javelin throw (5:54 p.m.)

A bit underexposed, but worth watching. This time for sure, because the Tokyo Olympic champion is there: Neeraj Chopra from India. He won gold with a throw of 87.58m.

Chase Ealey (center) and Jessica Painter on the left. © ANP



Chase Ealey, shot put (6:46 p.m.)

Another notable competitor and part. The athlete became the first American shot putter to win gold at a world championship last year. Also note Jessica Schilder, the 2022 European champion, when she was the first Dutch woman to cross the 20-meter limit (20.24).

Dear Claver. ©Getty Images



Lieke Klaver, 200 meters (7:40 p.m.)

The Dutch champion comes into action on the closing number of the FBK Games. Is, in the footsteps of Femke Bol, also booming internationally. Won the European indoor title in the 4 x 400 meters this year.

Program

The FBK Games support program begins at 3 p.m. with the children’s race and some national competitions. The main program opens at 5:17 p.m., after which the men’s long jump is the first international event.