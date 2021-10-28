These are the best destinations for 2022 | To travel

When compiling the list, the main focus this year has been on sustainability. For example, we looked at which destinations you, as a traveler, can enjoy a sustainable and responsible vacation. Naturally, the “wow factor” of the destination was also taken into account.

The Best in Travel 2022 list was established based on nominations from Lonely Planets travel experts. The number one place to be in 2022, the tropical Cook Islands in the South Pacific Ocean will be northeast of New Zealand.

The Cook Islands archipelago is renowned for several so-called “eco-initiatives”, including the Marae Moana, the world’s largest protected marine reserve. As a traveler, you can also enjoy different landscapes and culinary delights.

Second on the list is Norway, known for its impressive glaciers. The Svart hotel will open here next year, a particularly energy efficient hotel with 99 rooms that will use 85% less energy than other hotels. Svart is under construction on the Holandsfjorden.

Mauritius is number 3 on the list, a dream destination that has recently reopened its doors to international travelers.

These ten countries are worth the detour according to Lonely Planet:

1) The Cook Islands

2) Norway

3) Mauritius

4) Belize

5) Slovenia

6) Eel

7) Oman

8) Nepal

9) Malawi

10) Egypt

Top 10 cities

Lonely Planet also looked at the must-see cities in 2022. The top 10 looks like this:

1) Auckland, New Zealand

2) Taipei, Taiwan

3) Freiburg, Germany

4) Atlanta, United States

5) Lagos, Nigeria

6) Lefkosia, Cyprus

7) Dublin, Ireland

8) Mérida, Mexico

9) Florence, Italy

10) Gyeongju, South Korea