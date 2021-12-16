These are the 5 Worst Netflix Original Movies According to IMDb



Netflix releases new original movies every year. Some of them stand head and shoulders above the others. In this article, we highlight the five worst Netflix movies, if you look at the IMDb rankings.

The open day (2018)

The Last Days of American Crime

(2020)

: Matt Angel, Suzanne Coote |: Dylan Minnette, Piercey Dalton, Sharif Atkins, Patricia Bethune |: 3.2A teenager and his mother are harassed by a criminal gang in a new home.: Olivier Mégaton |: Michael Pitt, Sharlto Copley, Édgar Ramírez, Anna Brewster |: 3.7The United States wants to get rid of terrorism and crime once and for all and therefore is launching a secret project. Criminal Graham Brick finds out and wants to make a profit, but his plans are soon put under pressure and he must act quickly before he sees the fortune he coveted lost.

the (2017)

: Jonathan Helpert |: Margaret Qualley, Anthony Mackie, Danny Huston |: 4.7Sam Walden is a teenage boy who lives on a planet Earth where hardly anyone lives. A catastrophe has poisoned the world and evacuated the planet using space shuttles. Sam is looking for a cure. She doesn’t have much time, because the last shuttle will be leaving soon. During her search, she meets a man named Micah, a complicated and mysterious refugee who wants to leave Earth. He makes Sam start to doubt himself. Can she save the world?

The ridiculous 6 (2015)

: Frank Coraci |: Adam Sandler, Steve Buscemi, Taylor Lautner, Terry Crews |: 4.8A bandit raised by Indians discovers that he has five half-brothers. Together, they go in search of their father.

Ibiza (2018)

: Alex Richanbach |: Gwen Elizabeth Duchon, Gillian Jacobs, Michaela Watkins, Phoebe Robinson |: 5.2In this comedy, we follow a young woman who travels to Barcelona and Ibiza in Spain with her two best friends for work. She’s supposed to be getting ready for a big deal, but the business trip quickly turns into a crazy party. When she falls in love with a world famous DJ, she discovers that there is more to life than her job that she hates.