The end of the year is approaching, and that also means it’s time for the year-end lists. Google starts off with “The best of 2021”. In this article you will find the best apps and games of 2021.

The best apps and games from the Play Store

Google made a list of the best for each country, both for apps and games. It is striking that, just like in 2020, there is a high demand for apps aimed at personal growth.

Best Android Apps of 2021:

AmazingTalker is the winner out of a total of 27 nominees. For the publishers of Androidworld, this is an unknown application and the Play Store shows that only 10,000 downloads remain. We don’t know why it’s number 1. Number 2 is much more popular is Libra: Meditation & Sleep meditation app. This app didn’t hit the Play Store until early this year, competing with apps like Calm and Headspace. You can read more about balance here. All the apps Google included in this year-end list can be found here in the play store.

Best Android games of 2021:

Google has divided the games into different categories. This year’s number 1 is Pokémon UNITE for “its dynamic gameplay and multiplatform experience”.

The best apps according to Android users

Finally, Android users in the US also voted for their favorite apps and games. The Paramount +app has the first place of Disney plus supported. Garena Free Fire MAX wins the title in the games category.

All games that Google has included in this top list can be found here in the play store.

