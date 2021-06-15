These are all the winners and nominees
The 72nd Emmy Awards were presented on Monday, September 21. During the special ceremony, the most important television awards in the United States were presented. This year, Netflix tops the list of nominees, with 160 pieces. HBO comes next with 106 units.
Schitt Creek
The big winner of the evening is Canadian comedy Schitt Creek, which won nine awards. Succession won the Emmy for Best Drama Series and six additional statuettes. The HBO series Watchmen won eleven Emmys, including Best Limited Series.
All applications Emmy Award 2020
Series prices
Best Drama Series
Best Comedy Series
Best ‘limited series’ / mini-series
Best TV Movie
Personal prizes
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jeremy Strong – Succession
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown – It’s us
- Steve Carell – The morning show
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Billy Porter – Pose
Best Female Role in a Drama Series
- Zendaya – Euphoria
- Jennifer Aniston – The morning show
- Olivia Colman – The crown
- Jodie Comer – Kill Eve
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Sandra Oh – Kill Eve
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Billy Crudup – The morning show
- Nicolas Braun – Succession
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Marc Duplass – The morning show
- Giancarlo Esposito – You better call Saul
- Matthieu Macfadyen – Succession
- Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Jeffrey Wright – Westworld
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Julia Garner – Ozark
- Helena Bonham Carter – The crown
- Laura Dern – Big little lies
- Thandie Newton – Westworld
- Fiona Shaw – Kill Eve
- Sarah Snook – Succession
- Meryl Streep – Big little lies
- Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Catherine O’Hara – Schitt Creek
- Christina Applegate – Dead to me
- Rachel Brosnahan – The wonderful Mrs. Maisel
- Linda Cardellini – Dead to me
- Issa Rae – Precarious
- Tracee Ellis Ross – Blackish
Best Leading Female Role in a Comedy Series
- Eugene Lévy – Schitt Creek
- Anthony Anderson – Blackish
- Don Cheadle – Black monday
- Ted Danson – The right place
- Michael Douglas – The Kominsky method
- Ramy Youssef – Frame
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Daniel Levy – Schitt Creek
- Mahershala Ali – Frame
- Alan Arkin – The Kominsky method
- André Braugher – Brooklyn nine-nine
- Sterling K. Brown – The wonderful Mrs. Maisel
- William Jackson Harper – The right place
- Tony Chalhoub – The wonderful Mrs. Maisel
- Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Annie Murphy – Schitt Creek
- Alex Borstein – The wonderful Mrs. Maisel
- D’Arcy Carden – The right place
- Betty Gilpin – GLOW
- Marin Hinkle – The wonderful Mrs. Maisel
- Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
- Yvonne Orji – Precarious
- Cecily Stron – Saturday Night Live
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Marc Ruffalo – I know it’s true
- Jeremy Irons – Watchmen
- Hugh Jackman – Bad Education
- Paul Mescal – Normal people
- Jeremy Pape – Hollywood
Best Female Role in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- King Regina – Watchmen
- Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
- Shira Haas- Unorthodox
- Octavia Spencer – Self made
- Kerry Washington – Small fires everywhere
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Watchmen
- Jovan Adepo – Watchmen
- Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
- Louis Gossett Jr. – Watchmen
- Dylan McDermott – Hollywood
- Jim Parsons – Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie
- Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America
- Toni Collette – Unbelievable
- Margo Martindale – Mrs. America
- Smart jeans – Watchmen
- Holland Taylor – Hollywood
- Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America
The 72nd Emmy Awards took place on Sunday, September 21. You can read excerpts from the presentation of the Emmy Award see on Gids.tv.
