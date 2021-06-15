These are all the winners and nominees

The 72nd Emmy Awards were presented on Monday, September 21. During the special ceremony, the most important television awards in the United States were presented. This year, Netflix tops the list of nominees, with 160 pieces. HBO comes next with 106 units.

The big winner of the evening is Canadian comedy Schitt Creek, which won nine awards. Succession won the Emmy for Best Drama Series and six additional statuettes. The HBO series Watchmen won eleven Emmys, including Best Limited Series.

All applications Emmy Award 2020

Series prices

Best Drama Series

Best Comedy Series

Best ‘limited series’ / mini-series

Best TV Movie

Personal prizes

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – It’s us

Steve Carell – The morning show

Brian Cox – Succession

Billy Porter – Pose

Best Female Role in a Drama Series

Zendaya – Euphoria

Jennifer Aniston – The morning show

Olivia Colman – The crown

Jodie Comer – Kill Eve

Laura Linney – Ozark

Sandra Oh – Kill Eve

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup – The morning show

Nicolas Braun – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Marc Duplass – The morning show

Giancarlo Esposito – You better call Saul

Matthieu Macfadyen – Succession

Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale

Jeffrey Wright – Westworld

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Julia Garner – Ozark

Helena Bonham Carter – The crown

Laura Dern – Big little lies

Thandie Newton – Westworld

Fiona Shaw – Kill Eve

Sarah Snook – Succession

Meryl Streep – Big little lies

Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt Creek

Christina Applegate – Dead to me

Rachel Brosnahan – The wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini – Dead to me

Issa Rae – Precarious

Tracee Ellis Ross – Blackish

Best Leading Female Role in a Comedy Series

Eugene Lévy – Schitt Creek

Anthony Anderson – Blackish

Don Cheadle – Black monday

Ted Danson – The right place

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky method

Ramy Youssef – Frame

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Daniel Levy – Schitt Creek

Mahershala Ali – Frame

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky method

André Braugher – Brooklyn nine-nine

Sterling K. Brown – The wonderful Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper – The right place

Tony Chalhoub – The wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Annie Murphy – Schitt Creek

Alex Borstein – The wonderful Mrs. Maisel

D’Arcy Carden – The right place

Betty Gilpin – GLOW

Marin Hinkle – The wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Yvonne Orji – Precarious

Cecily Stron – Saturday Night Live

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Marc Ruffalo – I know it’s true

Jeremy Irons – Watchmen

Hugh Jackman – Bad Education

Paul Mescal – Normal people

Jeremy Pape – Hollywood

Best Female Role in a Limited Series or TV Movie

King Regina – Watchmen

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Shira Haas- Unorthodox

Octavia Spencer – Self made

Kerry Washington – Small fires everywhere

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Watchmen

Jovan Adepo – Watchmen

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr. – Watchmen

Dylan McDermott – Hollywood

Jim Parsons – Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie

Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America

Toni Collette – Unbelievable

Margo Martindale – Mrs. America

Smart jeans – Watchmen

Holland Taylor – Hollywood

Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America

