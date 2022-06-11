These apps warn you if you’re at risk for sunburn | NOW

The Netherlands loves the sun, but with this beautiful weather you always run the risk of getting burned. Your smartphone can help you avoid this.

Sun strength is around 5 this week, which means your skin can burn in 15-25 minutes if you don’t apply it. It not only hurts, but also increases the risk of skin cancer. With these apps you make sure it doesn’t come to that.

UV lens

The UVLens app (iOS and android) checks the weather at your location and gives you an overview of the day at a glance. On a large, colorful clock you can see at what time of day you should pay attention to the sun. At the top it says if you are safe that day or if you need to be careful.

Additionally, you can create a profile with your characteristics, such as your skin type and eye color. Based on this information, the app roughly determines how long it will take before you burn out in the sun that day.

You can also receive a reminder if you need to reapply. Many people think that with just one lubrication they are good all day, but unfortunately this is not the case.

Q Sun

Q Sun (iOS and android) is a similar app, with a similar clock that lets you know how long you can stay out in the sun. If you indicate when you applied, the app will tell you when it’s time for a new application. With a short quiz you can also determine your skin type, after which the app gives you tips on which sunscreen you can best use.

QSun also offers much more extensive options. This way you can tell if you are getting enough vitamin D or if you need to go outside more often. The downside is that additional functions cost money, in the form of a subscription.







sun face

If, despite all the warnings and applications, you still can’t get going, you may need some extra encouragement. With the Sunface app (iOS and android) take a picture of yourself. The app then edits this photo to show the consequences of unprotected sunbathing.

This way you can see what you might look like fifteen years from now if you don’t apply yourself correctly. The spots on your skin will no doubt encourage you to protect yourself properly from now on.

skin monitor

If you’re worried about your skin getting worse, you can track your moles and other irregularities on your skin with the Skin Monitor app (iOS and android) from the Melanoma Foundation.

You take pictures of your spots to see if they change over time. You can also set a reminder to know when it’s time to take a new photo. Of course, these types of apps only work as a tool. If you’re really worried about a spot on your body, it’s always best to see a doctor.