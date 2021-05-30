these 20 apps are a disaster for your battery and your storage

Since the introduction of the smartphone, applications have become more important every year. In 2021 there is for everything an application and our lives are mostly digital. In this regard, we can bury the hatchet between iOS and Android, because everyone is in the same boat.

It is precisely for this reason that the battery percentage and storage capacity of your smartphone is more important than ever. But which apps actually constitute a gigantic attack on these two parties?

iOS: these apps are a disaster for your smartphone

To answer this question does pCloud, a cloud storage company, research. The company reviewed the 100 most used apps from Apple’s App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store (Android). In order to paint a good picture, the company not only looks at the battery percentage, but also the required storage of a certain application. A study which gave a very interesting result.

These 20 iOS and Android apps are a disaster for your battery and storage:

Fitbit Verizon Uber Skype Facebook Airbnb BIGO LIVE Instagram tinder buzz Snapchat WhatsApp Zoom Youtube Booking Amazon Telegram Grindr Likke LinkedIn

To arrive at this result, pCloud looked at several factors. For example, special attention was paid to what iOS and Android apps were doing in the background, for example. For example, we looked at how many services an app uses (camera, location, etc.), how much battery it consumes, and whether a dark mode has been set.

Most of these apps are running a lot of services in the background, often without their knowledge. In this regard, numbers 1 and 2, Fitbit and Verizon, are lord and master. On iOS and Android, the applications use 14 of the 16 available services. Which are they exactly? This can be clearly seen in the pCloud preview below:

