“Thermal domes” ravage the west coast of North America: “50 degrees in Canada is weird”

Van Oldenborgh cites heat waves as one of the deadliest consequences of climate change. According to him, the effect they can have is still largely underestimated.

“Last year we had heat in the Netherlands for a week with temperatures above 30 degrees, not even so extreme. Two weeks later, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed that 600 people from more than usual had died during that time. If 600 people had died in a flood, it would make headlines for a week. “

But can temperatures as extreme as in North America also occur here? Not at the moment, says Huizinga, but adds that nothing is impossible.

“We are at a moderate latitude, such temperatures will not happen here very quickly. The only times we go above 40 degrees, the air is coming from North Africa and other factors must also be correct. But that that seems impossible now may be completely different for a while.