There will be space around the 1574 sports complex for cars, bikes and free running

The 1574 Sports Complex will be completed next year. The plans for the design of the outdoor area are now also ready. (Picture: Chris de Waard).

When the largest sports hall in the Netherlands goes into operation after summer 2023, the surroundings of the new indoor sports center will also be completely redesigned.

The mayor and aldermen of Leiden have sent the plans for the outdoor area of ​​Sportcomplex 1574 on the Telderskade to the city council. This so-called “implementation decision” indicates how the outdoor area of ​​the Indoor Sports Center will be laid out and opened.

It is to install staples for a total of two hundred bicycles, sixty parking spaces for cars, an underground water reserve, a basketball court and a free running track. During busy events such as ZZ Leiden competitions, cyclists can also use the Leonardo College parking lots on the other side of the Telderskade.

Alderman Fleur Spijker about the outdoor area around the new indoor sports center on the Telderskade.

