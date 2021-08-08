After a bad start to the competition, RSC managed to convince Anderlecht in Albania against FK Laçi. However, not everyone is convinced of the people of Brussels. For example, ex-player Olivier Doll still has questions about Purple & White.

The former Anderlecht defender still sees a lot of working points with the Violet & Blancs. “There was no balance in the team against Union,” he began to The last hour. “Against Eupen Anderlecht missed a lot of chances. The game could have gone one way or the other.”

Benito Raman managed to give the lead to the Brussels team, but according to Doll, it was not entirely correct. “We have to admit that when Raman scored the 0-1 it was against expectations. There is still a lot of room for improvement in RSCA,” he said.

On Sunday, Anderlecht will have another chance to completely convince Doll. Then, the people of Brussels will face this other doctoral student, RFC Seraing. The Violet & Blancs are currently in the penultimate place in the standings.

