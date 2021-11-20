There is no place for a relationship in the Verstappen and Hamilton camps

Mercedes turned out to have calculated the rejection. “It’s no surprise. It was all a matter of principle,” was Wolff’s first reaction.

“We didn’t expect to gain anything from it. That was not our goal at all. We wanted to start a discussion and spark it. Create clarity. What is allowed and what is what is not? Where is the limit? success. “

“If Lewis Max hadn’t dodged they would have crashed,” Wolff said. “The video shows that Max didn’t want to take the turn. The marshals need to have access to all relevant channels during the race. And fast. That will remain a theme in the races to come in this title fight and it is now. on the map. “

“Of course it is a justified decision. I am not surprised and I do not understand why it must have taken so long,” said Verstappens team boss Horner. “If you accept such a request from Mercedes, Pandora’s Box opens. Then the end is lost and you can slip everything in. Where do you draw the line then?”

“You can find a few incidents in each race that you can always look at with new camera angles. Then you get question marks all over the place and you set a precedent.”

Critical horns

Horner is extremely critical of the attack on rival Mercedes. “You always have to ask yourself the question with this stuff: is this new? Is it relevant? Important? Well, it sure wasn’t. There were already enough camera images for the race management to comment during the race. “