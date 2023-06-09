On Monday afternoon, Kiev confirmed that it had launched “offensive operations” in some units of the front. They have already made gains to the Ukraine near the destroyed city of Pakmut. At the same time, the Ukrainians are playing down the scale of the attacks, which Moscow says has been thwarted.

The Russian military announced yesterday that it had killed 900 Ukrainian soldiers in 24 hours after repelling the Ukrainian offensive. The enemy failed to achieve his goals. Near Neskutsjne, an area described by the Russians as the Donetsk People’s Republic, and at Novodarivka in the Zaporizhia region, the Russians reportedly inflicted heavy losses on the Ukrainians.

“The Bakhmad sector is the epicenter of the battles,” Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malzar told Telegram. “On a much broader front, we are moving forward and achieving success.”

Only last month, the Russians captured Bagmot after months of fierce fighting. But according to Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, “Part of the village of Berkhivka, north of Bachmut, has already been lost,” which he says is a “shame.” He once again lashed out at Ukraine’s invasion commander Valery Gerasimov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Alexander Kodakovsky, the commander of pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, previously denied that the Russians had succeeded in repelling the attack.

According to Kotakovsky, “the enemy knows victory” and this is a small “tactical move” and not a major one. The enemy has put us in a difficult position. The commander also indicated that he saw the Leopard tank, part of the Western arms supply, for the first time in his “tactical room”. (AP)