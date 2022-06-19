The park last closed in the summer of 1988, due to forest fires. In any case, the park will remain closed until Wednesday, according to authorities. Evacuations are being organized for visitors and workers who were already in the park when the storm began.

Melting snow

The region is facing an unprecedented wet spring. Temperatures have also soared in recent days, melting snow on the park’s highest peaks faster than expected.

Images posted by park administrators on Facebook show massive mudslides. The conditions are said to be “extremely dangerous”.