The Yellowstone Natural Area in the United States closed due to extreme weather conditions
The park last closed in the summer of 1988, due to forest fires. In any case, the park will remain closed until Wednesday, according to authorities. Evacuations are being organized for visitors and workers who were already in the park when the storm began.
Melting snow
The region is facing an unprecedented wet spring. Temperatures have also soared in recent days, melting snow on the park’s highest peaks faster than expected.
Images posted by park administrators on Facebook show massive mudslides. The conditions are said to be “extremely dangerous”.
Management reports that the northern part of the park will be evacuated first, as the situation is more serious there. Today, the inhabitants of the southern part are brought to safety. More heavy rains are expected. “We don’t want visitors to be stranded,” say those responsible for closing the park.
summer
The busy summer season had just begun. Yellowstone receives approximately four million visitors each year. Those wishing to visit the park in the coming weeks, when it is open again, are advised to check weather conditions first.
