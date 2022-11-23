38 minutes ago

General



Goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar is not only aiming for the title with FC Twente Women, but also for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. “The World Cup is a beautiful point on the horizon.”

Enschede – The squatter FC Twente – Ajax on November 27 is the next match for Daphne van Domselaar (22). Previously, Twente Women have already won against Alkmaar (0-5), PEC (6-0), (Heerenveen 0-9), PSV (3-1), The Hague (0-1), Telstar (0-4 ) and last Sunday Excelsior (9-0). Won seven games seven times. Fenna Kalma scored no less than four goals against Excelsior. Renate Jansen made two and Caitlin Dijkstra, Kayleigh van Dooren and Ella Peddemors one each. Ajax beat PSV 1-0 and are top with 24 points from 8 matches. Twente have 21 from 7 plus a better goal difference.

Games against Feyenoord (away, December 2) and Fortuna (home, December 11) will follow before the winter break. “The best competitions are coming,” says Van Domselaar. She has just finished an international match against Denmark. Result 2-0, kept the zero. “It was a fun game. We still played in a 3-5-2 system. It took some getting used to. It was the third time and now everything went well. A game decent.

Van Domselaar started playing football when he was eleven years old. At LSVV in Langedijk, North Holland. Initially, the E girls did not have a permanent caretaker. “It was crazy until I got on goal. I liked it straight away.” She played with the girls for a year and a half and then went to boys D1 and C1. “I also trained at Telstar Academy at the time. When they started there with a promising team, I went to Telstar.” At the age of seventeen, she joined FC Twente, where she immediately played three first-team matches.

That she is the permanent guardian of Orange in 2022? “I consider it an honour. It went quickly.” His debut came in February, at the Tournoi de France, Finland’s opponents, result 3-0. Sari van Veenendaal was injured in the French Championships. “Europe, Van Domselaar came in and excelled. “She was captain and she fell. Then you just want to do it right. It’s something very beautiful that I’m the goalkeeper of Orange. But I have to continue to perform. The World Cup will take time, but it’s a good point on the horizon.”

The World Cup runs from July 20 to August 20, 2023 and will take place in Australia and New Zealand. Orange are in a group with the United States, Vietnam and the winner of the playoffs between Portugal, Thailand and Cameroon. A difficult group? Van Domselaar is not so sure. “It’s been a little worse in the United States lately, but there’s still plenty of time before the World Cup. I haven’t seen Vietnam yet and the third opponent is coming from the playoffs. I think it will be announced in February. Then we also have an international period with practice matches. The opponents have not been announced yet.

But first FC Twente – Ajax.