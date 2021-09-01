The West thinks very differently about the reception of refugees in Afghanistan

The British have launched Operation Wem Welcome today. “We owe a great debt of gratitude to the people who served with the Armed Forces in Afghanistan,” said Johnson, the British Prime Minister. Kingdom. “

Of the more than 15,000 Afghans deported by the British from Kabul since August 13, at least 8,000 want to get residency status with their families. Those already in the UK can change their temporary status to a permanent one for free. Changed, about 14 million euros will be available for further access to education, and nearly 6 million for housing and 3.5 million for health.

Temporary Residence in the United States

The United States also has a liberal policy. The country has taken in many Afghans without US residency documents. They may be granted temporary residency status on humanitarian grounds. On that basis it is unclear how many Afghans are allowed to stay in the United States.

The U.S. Treasury Department today approved the provision of humanitarian aid, primarily food and medicine, to Afghanistan. That license is needed to temporarily violate US sanctions against the Taliban. This again shows that the US has reached an agreement with the Taliban on leaving Afghanistan.

In order to evacuate Kabul Airport, the United States and several European countries have to reopen. The Taliban will not be able to operate the airport. “They can’t even drive,” said a Kabul resident who was seen wandering around in their confiscated cars. The Taliban are in talks with Qatar and Turkey over the reopening of the airport, according to the French government.